Applications open for Mardi Gras Parade

The Claiborne at Adelaide will be hosting a Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and are accepting applications for floats until Friday, Feb. 20.

"The participants can have their business or their group's sign on the car, golf cart, four-wheeler, or truck, and they can decorate their vehicle, and they can throw beads for the crowd, if they want to," said Mary Todd Gordon, the director of sales at Claiborne at Adelaide.

The parade is free to enter and free to attend. It begins at 2:30 p.m. and will last until 3:15 p.m. After the parade will be a masque party. There will be Cajun food, king cake, and entertainment by the Old Memphis Kings. Businesses are welcome to use the event for advertisement purposes, as well. Gordon said the goal is to bring the community together and provide residents with a fun activity.

"We're excited about our seniors having a good time," Gordon said. "This is our first year having a parade. We opened just two months before Mardi Gras rolled around last year, so we wanted to have something big and exciting this year."

The public is invited to enjoy the parade at the Claiborne community and see the floats of different businesses across the area. There will be a $100 first prize award, a $50 second place award, and a $25 third place award.

"We have the opportunity to honor our greatest generations and I believe putting on events like this is one of the ways we can do this," Gordon said. "There is nothing we enjoy more than seeing our residents have fun, laugh, and enjoy each other."

For more information, call the Claiborne at 662-268-9555.