Apartment complex holds animal adoption event

College Station & the Polos hosted a pet adoption on Saturday, inviting Small Mercies Animal Rescue to bring pets that were up for adoption.

Tents were set up in the Bark Park at College Station & the Polos on Saturday with dogs, puppies and kittens on display. Small Mercies has two pending adoptions after the event.

Small Mercies Animal Rescue networks between the Mississippi Delta and Oktibbeha County to find homes for animals. The organization relocates animals from areas that do not have enough facilities to care for them and transports them to areas where they are more likely to be adopted. Small Mercies also has a foster family program, where animals stay with a family until adopted.

"Most of our dogs come from Drew and Merigold, Mississippi, but we also pull from high-kill shelters like in Grenada and the Indianola Animal Shelter," Co-director Andrea Spain said. "The kittens we have today we brought from Indianola to adopt them out here."

The kittens that were at the Small Mercies adoption event were put up for adoption at Pet Sense Saturday afternoon. Pet Sense is located at the intersection of Blackjack Road and Highway 12.

College Station & the Polos also held a garage sale at the same time as the adoption event. In order to participate in the garage sale, residents had to pay a $5 fee. Spain said College Station & the Polos donated the money collected to Small Mercies Animal Rescue.

Raffle tickets were sold for prizes, including a large pet carrier, cat food and pet toys. Spain said $100 was raised through the raffle to go towards heart worm medication for one of the rescued animals.