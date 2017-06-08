Apartment, commercial space under construction downtown

The recently cleared tract of land at the corner of North Montgomery Street and University Drive is being prepared for a 57,509-square-foot mixed use development.

Work is currently underway to clear the lot, which previously featured several older homes and an assisted living facility.

Midtown Apartments will feature 33 apartment units on its second and third floors and 14, 889 square feet of commercial Development on the first.

The development will include two buildings at 48,048 square feet and 9,501 square feet.

The project is being developed by Jeffery Harless of the Tuscaloosa-based firm Midtown Development, LLC. The Architect is LPK Architects of Meridian.

Starkville Community Development Director Buddy Sanders said Midtown Development had been working with the city on the project for around eight months,

“It means additional rooftops next to downtown, giving more life to downtown,” Sanders said. “It means additional choices for apartment living to persons living in Starkville.”

Sanders said the new development would offer advantages over many of the apartments being built in Oktibbeha County in its proximity to both downtown Starkville and Mississippi State University.

The apartments will be geared toward both professionals and MSU students.