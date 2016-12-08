Anagnost hired as MSU soccer coach

Mississippi State University Athletic Director John Cohen announced on Thursday the hiring of Tom Anagnost as the soccer program’s new head coach. Anagnost comes to MSU from North Carolina State, where he spent the past season as an assistant coach, aiding the Wolfpack to a NCAA Sweet 16 berth.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the Mississippi State family,” Cohen said. “He has shown the ability to turn around programs in a short period of time and has had tremendous success at each stop during his coaching career. He’s coming off a great run with NC State after a Sweet 16 appearance and we are thrilled to name him as our new soccer head coach.”

For more on Anagnost, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.