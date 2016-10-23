Amid rumors, Cohen coaches MSU fall baseball

For weeks now, rumors have swirled around the future of Mississippi State head baseball coach John Cohen.

Cohen has refused comment on the situation, but is a candidate to be the next athletic director at MSU following the departure of Scott Stricklin. If that happens, Cohen would almost certainly have to surrender his post as coach of the Diamond Dogs.

That’s all in the future for now though. At least for the moment, Cohen is still at the helm of Mississippi State baseball and he’s guiding the Bulldogs though fall practice. So far, Cohen likes what he sees.

“I’m really pleased with where we are defensively,” Cohen said of his team’s status so far. “We’re not throwing as many strikes as we want to right now this early on and the offensive part isn’t where we want it to be yet, but I like this group.”

