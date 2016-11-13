American Pickers to film in Mississippi

The team on American Pickers is looking for large, rare collections of antiques in Mississippi in their hunt for the most unique items across the U.S.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team will head to Mississippi this winter and are looking for tips for possible locations to film, while searching for antiques.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique "picking" on the History channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for rare items, and has been running since 2010. That year, show retained the title of the No. 1 new non-fiction series among viewers and adults aged 25 to 54. Episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m.

The team of Wolfe, Fritz and Danielle Colby have a home base in LeClaire, Iowa — home to Wolfe's Antique Archaeology store. The group recently opened a second location in Nashville. Fritz operates Frank Fritz Finds in Savanna, Illinois.

To be considered, email the team at americanpickers@cineflix.com, or leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST. Let the team know your name, town, phone number and the considered location with a description of rare items.