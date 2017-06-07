Aldermen OK new tax formula for proposed luxury hotel

The Starkville Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night and elected to move forward on a boutique hotel project that proponents have lauded as a major economic boon for the city’s tourism sector.

Aldermen voted 7-0 to approve a resolution of intent for the Cotton Mill Hotel Group, LLC, to wave the previously approved 75 percent sales tax it would have collected, in addition to lowering the ad valorem tax from 75 percent to 60 percent.

Developer Mark Nicholas addressed the Board and thanked the aldermen individually for their support.

“If the city was going to give, I needed to give, also,” Nicholas said.

The hotel would have a little more than 100 rooms and developers have said it could be completed by football season in 2018.

Claiming Starkville has no offering like the proposed hotel, Vice Mayor and Ward 6 Alderman Roy A’. Perkins praised the economic development possibilities that could come out of the project.

“If this hotel is built, it would put Starkville on the same level as other Southeastern Conference towns such as Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Athens, Georgia, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Gainesville, Florida,” Perkins said.

The luxury boutique hotel, if built, has been said by supporters to represent a value of $21 million, especially considering the developer’s decision to wave any tax increment financing (TIF) from the city.

Once operational, the developer has said the project could generate in between 100 and 150 full- and part-time jobs.

Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard and Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver attended the meeting via telephone.

OTHER AGENDA ITEMS

• Aldermen voted unanimously to demolish a fire-damaged house on 84 Eutaw Street, due to the uncleanliness of the property and potential hazards arising from it not being cared for following the death of the owner. Per motion of the Board, the city will request quotes for the project.

• Public hearing was held to discuss signage request for new Walmart Neighborhood Market. The company requested a 250-square-foot sign, but a new road would restrict the size.

• Aldermen heard an update on the construction of the new Starkville Police Department headquarters. The schedule for a certificate of substantial competition that would signal the end of the project is slated for June 23.

• Aldermen voted 5-2 to approve the city of Starkville claims docket for all departments including Starkville Utilities, with Ward 7 Alderman Henry N. Vaughn, Sr. and Perkins voting against