Aldermen OK comprehensive plan amid industrial park debate

The Starkville Comprehensive Plan was a major talking point during Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting - which represented the last meeting of the current Board before the swearing in of newly-elected aldermen in July.

The Board addressed the reconsideration of the Starkville Comprehensive Plan, which was approved back in December of 2016.

The comprehensive plan was approved with a vote of 4 to 3.

Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn, Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A’. Perkins and Ward 7 Alderman Henry N. Vaughn, Sr., voted against adopting the plan.

Mayor Parker Wisemen said the comprehensive plan presented Tuesday is the same one that was approved last year. Wiseman explained that the plan is being presented again because the city couldn't adopt it last year.

The city did not provide a 15-day required notice of publication for the document. As a result, it could not be presented to a judge because it was not in compliance with the law.

Wisemen then said as of the meeting Tuesday night the comprehensive plan was compliant with the law and a court date will be set.

City Attorney Chris Latimer said the comprehensive plan was currently sitting in active docket with the court.

When the mayor opened the floor for public comments, various citizens weighed in on the issue.

Property owner Susan Bell Morris brought up the concern that the city decided not to reveal that it knew about the plan's publication issue. Morris then said the plan doesn't provide protection for land owners because it permits the city to zone any piece of land for any use.

Morris also brought up the plan's inconsistencies, such as its optional uses.

Property owner Margaret Copeland said the Golden Triangle Development LINK - the firm spearheading the proposed development - previously told them that it would be a technology park, instead of what is now planned to be an industrial park.

Copeland then said the LINK lied to her concerning where they would put the electric power substation and TVA transmission line. LINK attorney Chris Pace pointed out that the property owner’s comments deal with problems surrounding the industrial park and not the comprehensive plan itself.

Pace said the plan doesn't limit the continued use of properties from how they're used today.

All aldermen were present with Ward 2 Lisa Wynn attending via telephone.

OTHER BUSINESS

Ward 3 Aldermen David Little addressed the ordinance revision to modify the outdoor billboard requirements and motioned for the issue to be pushed back until a completed draft is ready.