Aldermen discuss proposed budget, tax increase

The Starkville Board of Aldermen discussed the proposed budget and possible tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year at its work session on Friday.

Ward 2 Alderman Sandra Sistrunk broke down the budget for the SDN, by explaining the importance of distributing funds to help provide service and maintain Starkville.

“It’s a spending plan that reflects policy,” Sistrunk said “It reflects what is important to our community.”

Money for the budget comes from an assortment of areas, but the largest portions of the budget are funded by ad valorem taxes and sales taxes. Those taxes account for around 62 percent of the budget. The other percentage is made up of franchise taxes, building permits, grants and other resources.

Sistrunk said in the end, after dividing up the costs, the board is looking at about 10 to 15 percent of funds to spend on projects.

“What I think we’ve heard over and over the last campaign were streets and drainage,” Sistrunk said. “That’s where I am proposing that we focus this coming year.”

Sistrunk said the budget can vary depending on the board and the year it is proposed, but with this plan, she hopes the board can focus on fixing streets and areas where the public can see some immediate change.

“I want us to address some of those short term projects that are real traffic flow issues,” Sistrunk said.

Last year’s budget was just under $21 million. This year’s budget is $21.7 million, which includes bond money and one-time money available to spend.

When it comes to allocating funds, both Sistrunk and Mayor Lynn Spruill agreed the proper way to allocate funds for the budget is based on the need of the community.

The two said the primary need comes in the form of infrastructure.

“It’s a matter of density, travel, use and need,” Spruill said.

“I would much rather us develop a plan that is based on data,” Sistrunk said.

Sistrunk said sometimes the board has to make a tough decision when deciding which road gets precedent over another. She said even though the road could be in bad shape, is it worth spending the funds on a road where there is hardly any traffic.

When asked about how the recently approved LINK bonds affected the budget, Sistrunk said there needs to be about $4 million to $5 million for “emergencies and

opportunities.”

Sistrunk emphasized the budget has to be flexible no matter what. She said the budget will almost certainly not look the same at the end of the year as it does going in.

Sistrunk said both her and the board are doing their best to manage the public’s money and are spending it in areas the people want it to be spent on. If there are any concerns, Sistrunk said to please voice any concern to the board.

“It is always where can you spend your money to get the most benefit for the most people,” Sistrunk said.

During the work session, there was a discussion about the possibility of implementing a tax increase. The increase would provide funds to create new positions for the SFD and SPD. Those positions were proposed from the departments.

Based on discussion, the board did not favor the idea of increasing taxes. Members felt it was necessary to sift= through the numbers of the budget before moving into further discussion.

The board will have another meeting to discuss the budget at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at City Hall.