Alabama Shakes bring big crowd to MSU

The Alabama Shakes performed at the Mississippi State University Amphitheater on Wednesday April 26, the last full day of classes for the 2017 spring semester.

The Alabama Shakes are a Grammy Award-winning blues rock band from Athens, Alabama.

"We actually had a very large turnout," said Suede Graham, graduate assistant for the Center for Student Activities. "Honestly, we probably had close to a couple thousand people and students there."

There were food vendor trucks for attendees to buy food and drinks from during the performance.

Graham was a co-advisor for the Music Maker Productions, the group that sponsored the concert.

"The Music Makers have been putting their heart and soul into this concert the last couple of months, and it was really great to see their work all come together," Graham said. Graham described Music Makers Productions as a group of about 20 students who are hard-working and self-sufficient.

"They had everything under control and it was a very smooth day," Graham said. "It was an early morning and a late night, but we all had a great time."