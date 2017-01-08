Alabama goes for national title against Clemson
SDN staff
Sunday, January 8, 2017
TAMPA, Fla.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play for the national championship Monday night in a rematch against the Clemson Tigers from last year.
A win by Alabama gives the Southeastern Conference a 7-6 bowl record this season after finishing with an impressive 9-2 mark in 2016.
For a preview of the national title game and column by Danny P. Smith on what it means for the SEC, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.
