Alabama 31, Mississippi State 24, college football final
By:
SDN STAFF REPORT
Sunday, November 12, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 25 seconds left in the game to escape Starkville with a victory on Saturday night.
Hurts threw for 242 yards as the Crimson Tide remained undefeated at 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference.
It was a good effort by the Bulldogs (7-3, 3-3), who were led by the 97 yards rushing by Aeris Williams.
