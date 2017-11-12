Alabama 31, Mississippi State 24, college football final

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 25 seconds left in the game to escape Starkville with a victory on Saturday night.

Hurts threw for 242 yards as the Crimson Tide remained undefeated at 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

It was a good effort by the Bulldogs (7-3, 3-3), who were led by the 97 yards rushing by Aeris Williams.