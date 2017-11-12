Aggressive nature of MSU defense works for most of game

Saturday was no ordinary night in Starkville and Mississippi State’s defense was no ordinary foe for the mighty Crimson Tide of Alabama.

The Bulldogs took their lumps and a couple too many ultimately, but they left their mark on the No. 1 team in the country. Specifically, Todd Grantham’s defense was burnt on big plays once again. The aggressive style worked for a large portion of the game, but it took just 44 seconds to have it come back to bite MSU.

That was on the final drive of the game when Jalen Hurts beat the Bulldogs on back-to-back plays hitting Calvin Ridley for 31 yards on a big third down and then a 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith for the kill shot. That came with less than 30 seconds to go and will leave a mark on Bulldog fans for some time.

“They were blitzing and we did a really good job of handling the blitz from an offensive points at the end,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We didn’t do it earlier in the game and we got sacked a few times, but Jalen did a good job of handling it at the end.”

The blitz wasn’t always an issue for MSU. It wasn't able to corral Hurts for five sacks and hold him to 40 total rushing yards on 19 carries, but the poised sophomore also beat the Bulldogs on big plays. He found Ridley five times for 171 yards, three of which set up touchdowns on the very next play. Hurts ended the game going 10-of-19 but for 242 yards and a touchdown.

Mark McLaurin led the way for the Bulldogs with his 11 tackles and was key on the safety blitz all night getting 1.5 sacks and breaking up a pass. He didn’t regret the work that the defense put in during the game.

“We were aggressive," McLaurin said. "When coach (Grantham) saw fit to shoot our shot, we did and we happened to make plays. We were living and dying by what he called.”

Mullen echoed that statement post game. The Bulldog defense has shot up to top 10 nationally a year after falling into the triple digits.

On Saturday, Alabama put up 444 yards of total offense but four big passing plays stood out. MSU had held the Bama vaunted rushing attack to under 100 yards rushing until it exploded in the fourth quarter with over 100 yards alone in the final 15 minutes.

Mullen, like McLaurin, wouldn’t take back the way they called the game. Grantham rolled the dice and it hurt the Bulldogs where it mattered on the scoreboard.

“We blitz a lot," Mullen said. "Todd knows what I want which is to be an aggressive style of defense. We’re going to come after people.

“We’re an aggressive defense so we came after them. We’re not going to change our style or get conservative. That’s who we are and how we’ve had success. (Ridley) was hands down the best player on the field (Saturday night) and he made every play.”

Now the Bulldogs (7-3, 3-3 SEC) regroup. They can’t allow the Tide to beat them twice in as many weeks as they head to Arkansas next Saturday for an 11 a.m. outing on CBS.

McLaurin hurt post game, but they’re hoping to stay on task and finish strong.

“We worked so hard during the week and we came out (Saturday) and played lights out," McLaurin said. "The big plays and the end result wasn’t what we expected. I couldn’t thank those boys any more. I wouldn’t rather go to war with anybody else.”