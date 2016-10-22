Adoptable Dog of the Week

Let’s take a snapshot of the photogenic canine friend, Bella Rhea! This 1 year and 7 month old Labrador retriever mix is super sweet and is always ready to play, but is also completely content with cuddling with visitors and volunteers alike! She also thoroughly enjoys leash walks and, while not an avid sitter, she will still “sit” for our visitors when asked. She is also a fine connoisseur of sticks, preferring to sample the many sticks available rather than the round ball varieties and this adorable critter is ready for visitors at any time of the day! Bella Rhea is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. She cannot wait for your arrival and will happily greet you as soon as you arrive!

Bella Rhea is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.