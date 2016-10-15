Adoptable Dog of the Week

Let’s all welcome Storm, the 2 year old, red, Pit Bull mix! This wonderful four legged friend absolutely loves to meet new people and excitedly runs up to the front her kennel whenever any visitors or volunteers alike come into sight! She also loves to have the company of other canine friends and happily plays with them whenever she senses with her super doggy powers that they are in the vicinity. Storm is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, and will be microchipped and spayed upon adoption. Storm eagerly awaits the arrival of her forever family and is ready for their appearance to play!

Storm is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.