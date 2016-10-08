Adoptable Dog of the Week

Let’s all love on the sweet dog know as Bailey! This 2 year old white and chocolate female is looking to take it easy in her forever home and happily partake of any love shown her way. Bailey is a Labrador retriever mix and likes to calmly spend time with visitors and volunteers alike! Maye is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives and will be fixed upon finding her forever home. She will also be microchipped upon adoption and happily looks forward to your visit!

Bailey is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.