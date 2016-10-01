Adoptable dog of the week

Let’s give some love to Lucy! This 2 year old female Labrador retriever mix just loves to run! She also greatly enjoys leash walks with visitors and volunteers alike along with playing in the yard with her other four legged canine friends! Lucy is on heartworm treatment but she doesn’t let that stop her from greeting everyone who come to see her with happiness! Lucy is already spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives and will be microchipped upon adoption. Lucy cannot wait for your arrival and excitedly plays until you get here!

Lucy is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.