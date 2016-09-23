Adoptable dog of the week

Meet Yam, the 1 year old beagle mix! Just like his name, he is as sweet as can be and just wants to be friends with everyone in sight! He is always ready to play but also likes to have some sweet loving time with visitors and volunteers alike! Yam also enjoys the company of other dogs and is excited to meet new friends! Yam is up to date on vaccinations and preventatives, microchipped upon adoption, neutered and heartworm negative! This excited friend is looking forward to your visit and absolutely cannot wait to find his forever home!

Yam is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.