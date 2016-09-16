Adoptable dog of the week

Bow down to Sercy! This lovable 2 year old female Border collie mix is nothing like her more well-known queen who shares the same name! Sercy has really come out of her shell since arriving at our shelter and she loves to frolic along in the yard with our play groups! Sercy is also heartworm positive but she doesn’t let that slow her down in the least as she absorbs and shares whatever love is present around her! Sercy is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She happily awaits your arrival and is excited for your visit!

Sercy is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.