Adoptable dog of the week

Let’s let out a cheer for Diablo! Unlike his rather interesting name, 4.5 year old American pit bull mix is friendly with all sorts of furry and feathered critters! This calm and sweet four legged friend truly brings the definition of irony to fruition! Not only that, but this easy going and loving dog is perfectly content to hang out on the couch for some late night TV watching with his human friends! Diablo is also leash, potty, and kennel trained in addition to loving people of all ages and would be a great addition to any family! Diablo is up to date on vaccinations and preventatives, microchipped upon adoption, neutered and heartworm negative! This wonderful friend is looking forward to your visit and cannot wait to find his forever home!

Diablo is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.