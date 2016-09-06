Adoptable dog of the week

Let’s hear a bark for the stunning four legged friend named Samantha! This 7 month old hound/American bulldog mix is just a social butterfly! The lovable female just adores playing and will appreciate anyone who will be willing to play fetch! Samantha also enjoys leash walks with our visitors and volunteers and even follows them whenever they come to visit. She also appreciates the company of other dogs as well! Samantha is already spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. She is also up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives. This superb canine is excited to meet you and looks forward to finding her forever home!

Samantha is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.