Adoptable dog of the week

Meet Moo Moo! An 8 year old Basset hound mix that is eager to please. Moo Moo came to live in our shelter in mid-June. His hobbies include going on walks with volunteers, eating treats and taking naps, singing (howling) with his shelter friends. Moo Moo enjoys the company of other dogs! However, we believe it would be best if he could meet his potential housemates. He is currently up to date on his age appropriate vaccinations, flea/heartworm medications and is neutered. Once he is adopted he will be microchipped. Stop by and meet Moo Moo today!

Moo Moo is just one of the many dogs that is available for adoption at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, come on down and visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.