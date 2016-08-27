Adoptable dog of the week

Let’s all love on the sweet dog know as Maye! This 5 year old white and tan female is looking to take it easy in her forever home and calmly absorbs whatever love is shown her way. Maye is a beagle and basset hound mix and gets along well with other dogs, often choosing to quietly nap or love on visitors! Maye is already fixed and up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives. She will also be microchipped upon adoption and happily looks forward to your visit!

Maye is just one of the many dogs that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.