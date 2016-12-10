Adoptable Dog and Cat of the Week in Oktibbeha County

Dog: Fanta

Take a sip of the sweetness that is Fanta! This one year old American bulldog mix can be a bit shy at first but once she loves to cuddle once she gets to know her two legged visitors! She is particularly partial to leash walks with visitors and volunteers and will give additional cuddles to those that partake in that wondrous activity. She also loves her time roaming the yard, searching out new smells and playing with her other canine friends! Fanta is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, already spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. Fanta would be happy to get to know you so come visit her today!

Cat: Ambrosia

Come have a taste of Ambrosia! This heavenly 1 year and 4-month-old domestic short haired cat has a fine appreciation for soft things and will curl up and take naps on those wondrous items for hours! The white and orange calico thoroughly enjoys a good petting session with visitors and volunteers as well! She is also a lower energy cat who spends most of her days relaxing and watching the entertainment of the cat room, but she also doesn’t mind the company of other four legged feline friends either! Ambrosia is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Ambrosia would love to see you so come visit her today!