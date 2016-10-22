Adoptable Cat of the Week

Say hello to our green eyed friend, Kerrigold! This 2 year old domestic short haired feline’s green eyes can often be seen peering up or down at visitors with curiosity while roaming the floor of the cat room. A little shy, this lovable cat would prefer to spend her days in a quieter forever home, but still enjoys the love of our younger volunteers and visitors who spot her. She also appreciates the company of other cats, especially ones who are more of a social butterfly! Kerrigold is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed, and will be microchipped upon adoption. Come see her beautiful green eyes and play hide and seek with Kerrigold today!

Kerrigold is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.