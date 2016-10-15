Adoptable Cat of the Week

Meet Marvin, this fluffy 2-month old domestic longhaired kitten just loves to cuddle! This grey and black bobtail wonder just loves to flaunt his cuteness and happily greets everyone who wanders up to his home. Marvin also loves to meet new four legged feline critters and happily greets them with an extra soft hello!

Marvin is up to date on his vaccinations and preventatives, and will be microchipped and neutered upon adoption. Marvin will continue to travel the stars while he waits for forever family to appear and cannot wait for their arrival!

Marvin is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.