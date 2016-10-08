Adoptable Cat of the Week

Meet Kisses, the sweetest cat around! She is a 2 year old Siamese mix. Kisses was found by a Good Samaritan several months ago. At the time she was expecting a litter of kittens. The Good Samaritan cared for Kisses and her young until they were weaned. Kisses is now searching for her forever home. Her hobbies include cuddling with volunteers and taking naps. Kisses has a very laid back personality. She is up to date on her vaccinations/ preventatives and has been spayed. Kisses will be microchipped upon finding her forever home! Stop by the shelter to meet Kisses today!

Kisses is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.