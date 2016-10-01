Adoptable cat of the week

Let’s welcome in Bianca, the 2 year old female domestic shorthaired cat! This beautiful cuddler absolutely loves people and has the patience of a saint! She would be perfect for a family with smaller children as she doesn’t mind the occasional tail pulling and paw playing. Not only that, this quiet lover changes completely whenever the coveted dangly toy makes an appearance and she immediately wants to play for as long as the toy holder is willing. Bianca is already spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives and will be microchipped upon adoption. She is happily waiting for her forever family’s arrival and is ready for your visit today!

Bianca is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.