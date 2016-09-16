Adoptable cat of the week

Say hello to Sunny! This big girl personifies irony in her black fur color but not in her personality! She just loves to greet visitors and volunteers alike as they enter the cat room and share with them all the love her 2 year old self can give! Sunny also enjoys napping in high places, but will always wake up to be the cat room greeter! Not only that, but Sunny appreciates the company of other cats and absolutely loves boxes that she can curl up in. Sunny is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed, and will be microchipped upon adoption. She can’t wait for your visit and will happily await your arrival through those doors!

Sunny is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.