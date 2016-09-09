Adoptable cat of the week

Say hello to Tabitha! This 4 year old domestic shorthaired momma just loves to cuddle! Tabitha also has the patience of a mother so she would be absolutely fantastic for any family, especially one with smaller children! She fully appreciates the company of other cats as well as the benefits of a good love or nap session as well! Tabitha happily accepts any love given to her by anyone willing to share and will happily rest on visitors laps while enjoying a nice petting session. Tabitha is up to date on her vaccinations and preventatives, spayed, and will be microchipped upon finding her forever home. Tabitha regally looks forward to your visit and finding her forever home!

Tabitha is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.