Adoptable cat of the week

Don’t get spooked by the white alluring of the cat Sally! This high class 1 year and 8 month old female feline loves to cuddle on quiet evenings with visitors and volunteers, especially if you manage to find just that right spot behind her head. She fully enjoys the love presented to her and will soak up every inch that is provided! Sally also enjoys the company of other cats, often preferring the nap during sunlight hours and becoming more active as the day winds down. Sally is already fixed and will microchipped upon adoption and is up to date on vaccinations and preventatives. The fascinating feline cooperates with the wait for her forever family and abides patiently for their arrival today!

Sally is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.