Adoptable cat of the week

Time to play with the adorable teenager Shale! This grey and white domestic shorthaired is full of energy and ready to play! While he really enjoys playing with visitors who possess the coveted dangling toy, he also appreciates a good cuddle and snuggle. This 5 month old easily gets along with other cats, especially those who like to play as much as he does! Shale is already fixed and up to date on his vaccinations and preventatives. HShe will also be microchipped upon adoption and excitedly looks forward to your visit!

Shale is just one of the many cats that are looking for their forever home at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. If you are looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society's Starkville Animal Shelter which is located at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-5:30. Please visit www.ochsms.org or call 662-338-9093 for more information about OCHS and its programs.