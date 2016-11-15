Ado won't be able to play with MSU this season

Mississippi State freshman forward Abdul Ado will not be allowed to play this season after the Bulldogs learned on Tuesday that the NCAA denied an appeal to make him eligible.

Discrepancies in Ado’s transcripts have been at the root of Ado’s case.

“It’s disappointing for Abdul and it’s disappointing for our team and our players,” Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said.

