AD Cohen talks progress at PRAM meeting

Mississippi State University Director of Athletics John Cohen on Wednesday discussed the goings-on of the athletic department at the monthly meeting of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM).

Cohen spoke to the group at Harvey’s and touched on new projects currently underway on campus, including the $55 million renovation of Dudy Noble Field, which he said will hopefully pay dividends to the athletic department.

He then said once the renovations to the baseball facilities are finished, MSU will generate more income from baseball than any other school in the country - with all funds being put toward other sports.

“It’s an incredible project and the glare I get is ‘It must be nice,’” he said.

Cohen was asked about the new baseball coach Andy Cannizaro, who he fondly refers to as “the upgrade.”

Cannizaro has served as a scout for the New York Yankees and established himself as a successful recruiter at LSU before being hired by Cohen to be his replacement as head baseball coach.

“His first recruiting class ranked 12th in the country,” he said. “It all depends on who shows up because many of these kids will be drafted.”

Also discussed in brief were the renovation plans for the south end zone at Davis-Wade Stadium, along with a new sound system. Other improvements for athletics include renovation work at Humphrey Coliseum and new “fueling” stations in athletic facilities where athletes can get extra meals.

“We also want to build on our SEC Network contracts,” he said. “Sometimes that entire production is done by Mississippi State people, like announcers directors, producers, all Mississippi State people.”

The conversation eventually turned to football, with Cohen praising the program’s recruiting class and new coaches.

He then said the 2017 Egg Bowl would be played on Thanksgiving Day.

“We view that as a huge positive,” he said. “When you consider there will be two maybe three college games that day.”

Cohen also used the event to mention the launch of a new podcast - the Bully Pulpit, which aired its interview with former MSU and current Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott on Wednesday.

One of the final points that Cohen made came in relation to MSU student football tickets, which will be substantially cheaper than those offered by the rivals at other schools. He said Ole Miss charges $130 for a student football ticket package, while MSU will only charge $55.

“We are doing everything we can to make this experience as affordable as possible for our fans and students as well,” he said.