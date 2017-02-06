Active Richardson a plus for MSU women

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer doesn’t want to look around and not find Breanna Richardson.

He knows that when his 6-1 senior forward comes to play, there are not many in the Southeastern Conference that can stop her.

Richardson was a key part of Sunday’s 70-53 victory over the Missouri Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum with 13 points.

She now has 1,003 points and 650 rebounds during her four-year career with the Bulldogs and Schaefer continues to be glad to have her on his side.

“You talk about making an impact while you are here,” Schaefer said. “That’s the active kid that we need. I need that Bre every night. She impacts our team so much.”

