Ackerman resident seriously injured in early morning wreck

A man from Ackerman suffered serious injuries in an early morning vehicle accident on Highway 12 West at Wilson Road.

Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed, public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G, said Joe Baber, 57, was transported to OCH then taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

Turnipseed said an Oktibbeha County school bus was in the process of turning when a purple 1995 Ford Mustang heading eastbound tried to make a pass and collided with the front of the bus.

Three children were on the bus with the driver, but none of the four were treated for injuries following the crash.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Monday.

The accident scene has been cleared and did not impact traffic.