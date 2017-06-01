Academy kicks off grand opening events

Starkville Academy Sports + Outdoors began celebrations for its grand opening by hosting a Boys & Girls Club shopping spree on Thursday.

The new store located off Highway 12 invited 30 children from the Boys & Girls Club and each child was given a $100 gift card. Each child was accompanied by an Academy Sports + Outdoors employee and were allowed to purchase anything from clothes to toys to sports equipment.

“We had someone contact us about selecting 30 kids to come in and shop,” Starkville Boys & Girls Club Director Shayla Jefferson said. “It is their donation event, and they selected the Boys & Girls Club to be part of it.”

The Starkville Academy Sports + Outdoors opened its doors to the public for a soft opening on Monday after announcing in May that the grand opening would take place on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

“It’s great to be here, it’s great to be open, and we’re happy to make it easier for anybody to enjoy sports and outdoors,” said store director Blake Burns. “We have a lot of exciting things going on this weekend.”

The store announced on its webpage that there will be product giveaways, gift card give-aways, free Jack Link’s jerky samples, a “kids fish free” event in the Shakespeare catch tank and other events and deals.