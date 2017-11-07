Absentee voting ‘steady’ heading into Tuesday

The Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk's office said on Monday evening it has received roughly an average number of absentee ballots heading into Tuesday's special election.

Interim Circuit Clerk Angie McGinnis told the Starkville Daily News her office counted 605 absentee ballots at the close of business on Monday, with nearly 200 classified as absentee ballots for permanent physical disabled voters.

"With the hospital proposition, two county-wide races and District 38 with an incumbent that has held office almost 40 years, that's not an unusual number, it's a steady number," McGinnis said. "We didn't have lines out the door, which we haven't been known to do in years past, and with the presidential election."

McGinnis said the referendum to determine the future of OCH Regional Medical Center likely drove the total number of absentee ballots cast and will likely have an impact on turnout Tuesday.

With two races featuring five or more candidates, she said several variables can ultimately impact voter turnout. However, absentee voting turned out consistent with what the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk's office expected.

"I think it was about average," McGinnis said. "Any time you have that many people in a race, the amount of family alone could pretty much guarantee (a runoff.)"

She said weather will also likely play a factor.

"I think it's going to be around 75 degrees, but still a pretty good chance of rain and you know how we are about rain, sometimes we just don't want to get out," McGinnis said.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson says the high for Tuesday is expected to top out at 76 degrees, with a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

In the event of a runoff for any of the races, a runoff date is slated for Nov. 28.

The races on the ballot will include: the referendum to determine the future of OCH Regional Medical Center, District 1 Constable, Mississippi House of Representatives District 38, Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk and Oktibbeha County Chancery Clerk. Polls will open at 7 a.m, and close at 7 p.m.