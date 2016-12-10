114th Congress ends in turnaround for Cochran-led committee

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Thad Cochran, R-Miss, voted late Friday evening for the Senate to pass funding requests, avoiding a government shutdown before the end of the current congressional session.

The Further Continuing and Security Assistance Appropriations Act (HR 2028) will fund national security and federal operations through April 28, 2017.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 63 to 36, and will become law after President Barack Obama signs the legislation.

"This continuing resolution is not a substitute for full-year appropriations, but it is necessary to sustain the operations of the federal government until we can complete consideration of the remaining FY2017 appropriations bills," Cochran said.

"Until then, I am pleased the Senate is sending the President a continuing resolution that provides our armed forces with additional funding to continue counterterrorism operations and commits new funding to help states recover from disasters," he added.

Under Cochran's watch, the appropriations committee finished work on all 112 appropriations bills in each session of the 144th Congress. Over the two-year course of the term, the committee conducted 156 hearings, began reporting bills early in 2016 and gained Senate approval of individual appropriations bills for the first time in recent years.

Of the 12 bills submitted for the upcoming fiscal year, four were passed by the Senate this year, and one was signed into law, the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Bill.

The next congressional term will begin January 3, 2017.