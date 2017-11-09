1,000-yard club: Taylor Arnold

Taylor Arnold very seldom breaks a play for a long run.

That’s what makes his journey to the 1,000-yard mark in rushing so impressive for the Starkville Academy Volunteers.

Arnold’s longest run of the season for the Vols has been 51 yards. Most of his yards have been grinding out the 5, 8 and 10 gains.

“He’s not had big 80-yard touchdown runs,” Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson said. “That’s a testament for what we’ve done as a team. Yes, it’s Taylor Arnold and his abilities, but it’s also a team thing. If it was Arnold, he’d be breaking 80-yard runs every time.”

Going into the season, Arnold really didn’t have his sights set on producing 1,000 yards for the Vols.

It became a total Arnold thought he could reach in the middle of the season.

“(In) the last few games, it has been my goal to get it that one game, but I’d get 50 yards or so I just kept chipping away at it, but I finally got to it,” Arnold said.

Going into Friday night’s third-round AAA playoff game against Adams County Christian Academy, Arnold has reached 1,163 yards on 159 carries for Starkville Academy.

Arnold, who is only a junior, said the credit goes to his teammates and said the offensive line was “the main reason I’m there.”

The offensive lineman enjoy seeing Arnold get his yards. Senior Will Holley said that means the Vols up front are doing their job.

“It shows we are opening the holes for him,” Holley said. “It’s really him. He runs the ball hard and doesn’t complain when one of us misses a block. He just gets back up there and does it again. He takes a beating every week though.”

It’s also a loaded backfield at Starkville Academy where Arnold shares carries with other players.

Nason Heflin is healthy again and sharing the load at tailback with Arnold. Quarterback Noah Methvin will also take off and run with the football at any time when he’s in the game.

“For (Arnold) to break 1,000 with the way we’ve been doing things has been very impressive because Nason has gotten 75 carries and Meth has carried 76 times,” Nicholson said.

Arnold is not selfish when it comes to seeing other Vols get in on the action. He welcomes the help.

When Heflin came back from injury, Arnold considered it a great situation for the team.

“I’m glad to have Nason back,” Arnold said. “Both of us running at the same time, it’s hard to stop.”

Arnold joins Grant Wolfe and Dalton Dempsey as 1,000-yard rushers during Nicholson’s time as head coach at SA. Dempsey had 1,067 yards on the ground last season and Wolfe had 1,034 yards two years ago.

Nicholson is proud of the fact that the entire team gets to share in Arnold’s accomplishment.

“This is a team effort and it’s him sharing and not once complaining or worried about sharing,” Nicholson said. “Sometimes he would tap himself out and sometimes we’d tap him out. We’re very pleased with where he’s at right there. I think before it’s said and done he’ll be the leading rusher in my time here.

“That’s a testament of how hard he’s worked.”