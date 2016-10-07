‘Capitol Steps’ to perform for Lyceum Series at MSU

With the presidential election approaching, Mississippi State’s Lyceum Series is offering a special political season performance October 17. The Capitol Steps, a Washington, D.C.-based comedy troupe that began as a group of Senate staffers, will present a show based on songs from their current album “What To Expect When You’re Electing” in Lee Hall’s historic Bettersworth Auditorium. Tickets are available to the public at http://events.msstate.edu or by calling the Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930, emailing lyceum@msstate.edu, or visiting Colvard Student Union, Suite 314.